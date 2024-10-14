28 wounded as students clash with law enforcers over alleged rape in Lahore

Students are holding protest demonstration against alleged rape of a female student by security guard in college premises in Lahore on October 14, 2024. — PPI

At least 28 people, including four policemen, were wounded after clashes broke out on Monday between students and law enforcers during a protest held against the alleged rape of a college girl in Lahore.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the injured were given first aid after the clash. The incident took place outside a private college in Lahore’s Gulberg area.

A security guard of the college was arrested recently after reports related to the alleged rape of the student went viral on social media platforms.

Addressing a press conference today, Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran said that they were investigating the incident of alleged rape of a student.

The police officer said he visited the private college’s Gulberg campus and questioned everybody about the incident, adding that none of them had the correct information.

“Nobody reported the incident so far.”

He further said that they could not rely on social media reports as they did not have correct information about the incident.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the DIG confirmed that the security guard was in police custody and an investigation was underway in this regard.

“The victim girl and her family did not come forward,” the spokesperson said, adding that the concerned police station or the college administration was also not informed by anyone about the incident.