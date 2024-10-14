Selena Gomez focuses on meaningful cause amid Oscar buzz

Selena Gomez shares meaninful message after completing Mental Fitness Summit

Selena Gomez has recently refocused on meaningful cause in the midst of Oscar buzz.



On October 13, the Only Murders in the Building actress took to Instagram and posted a video, expressing her gratitude to all her fans who attended the summit virtually, organized by Wondermind.

In the clip, Selena spilled key secret to successful journey in life as the singer and actress cited, “Maybe the journey is not about becoming anything… Maybe it’s about unbecoming everything that isn’t really you.”

“So that you can be who you are meant to be in the first place,” she mentioned.

Selena revealed, “This really struck home for me. I try to look at good things as well.”

While praising about the community, the songstress explained, “Why I always go back to community because you are who you surround yourself with. And I think it is very important for you to feel safe in whatever community build.”

“And it’s hard and I actually posted this quote yesterday because I needed to personally hear it, so I thought maybe someone else would want to hear it as well,” she added.

Captioning the post, Selena wrote, “Thanks so much to everyone who joined @officialwondermind’s Mental Fitness Summit.”

“I’m so grateful to be surrounded by such a wonderful and supportive community,” she stated.