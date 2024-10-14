Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie pick sides to protect father Prince Andrew

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have seemingly made a decision about their allegiances as the father Prince Andrew problems appear to worsen.

The disgraced Duke of York, who was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019 by late Queen Elizabeth, had been in the headlines again when his disastrous Newsnight interview, referring to his sex scandal, was rehashed in a new series.

Moreover, Andrew’s row with his brother King Charles over the 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, is reportedly still at an impasse as the shamed royal refuses to budge and move out, while the King is growing impatient.

Meanwhile, Eugenie and Beatrice have sided with ‘winning team’ among the Wales and Sussexes to benefit their futures.

“They don’t have any problem with Meghan and Harry, but they’re smart enough to know where the power is now and they’re aligning themselves with the winning team,” an insider told InTouch Weekly.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who previously lived in Frogmore Cottage after their 2018 wedding, but were evicted in 2021 amid their royal rift. Given that William is the future king, Andrew’s daughters feel it would be more favourable to befriend the side with more influence in their matters.

“They also feel a real sense of loyalty to William, and of course Kate, after what she’s been through and are very concerned about not doing anything that might upset them during such a delicate time,” the insider shared.

“Fact is, everyone knows William is keeping count of who has his back and anyone that doesn’t make their allegiance to him clear runs the risk of suffering the consequences. Beatrice and Eugenie simply can’t risk getting on his bad side so they’ve turned their backs on Meghan and Harry.”