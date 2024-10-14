Prince Harry shatters Meghan Markle dreams: 'He's getting good publicity'

Meghan Markle struggles to reclaim spotlight from Prince Harry

Prince Harry has seemingly spoiled Meghan Markle's big plans amid their new strategy to separate professional lives.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly decided to carry on their passion projects separately in order to give time to their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

But, a royal commentator claimed that in their solo appearances, Harry is receiving positive publicity while Meghan seems to struggle to capture people's attention.

In conversation with The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward discussed the former Suits actress spotting at an LA Children's Hospital Gala.

She said, "It did look very much as though she was just posing for the camera."



Ingrid shared that Meghan "wants to remind people that she is still around," but at the moment, Harry is "getting all the good publicity."

"I feel that they're both going slightly different ways to see if it works. They've tried it together, and it didn't work so well. So, they're doing it separately to see how well it works," the royal author added.

It is important to note that Harry began her solo tour from New York City. He was then spotted at an award show in London and concluded his solo show in South Africa.