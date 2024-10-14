Gypsy Rose Blanchard sends important message to Mendendez brothers

Gypsy Rose Blanchard suggests Erik and Lyle Menendez to get therapy if out of prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has recently offered valuable advice to Erik and Lyle Menendez after coming out from prison.



Reflecting on her experience in the prison, Gypsy spoke to TMZ and said, “It’s very difficult to come out to a world that has changed so much even in the time that I spent in prison.”

“I would say take your time, you know, adjust properly,” remarked the 33-year-old before boarding a flight at Blanchard told the outlet prior to boarding a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Gypsy further said, “And get therapy because you need it in this kind of world [and] day and age.”

Gypsy admitted she’s “not very educated” in the Mendendez case which she believed attracted global attention after the Netflix series was premiered on October 7.

For the unversed, the Mendendez brothers were convicted of murdering their parents in Beverly Hills in 1989. They claimed they had been “sexually, physically and emotionally abused” for years by their parents.

Gypsy told the outlet, “I’m an advocate for abuse victims in general and I’m all about prison reform so if the case is being reviewed, then hopefully something can be done.”

“Abuse victims need to be advocated for more,” she stated.

Later, TMZ told Gypsy about Kim Kardashian’s support for the Mendendez brothers.

The SKIMS founder also wrote an October 3 essay for NBC News where she asked the brothers’ sentences being “reconsidered”.

Gypsy added, “Kim is a wise woman. She makes good decisions in her prison reform era.”