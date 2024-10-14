 
Monday October 14, 2024
National

Which top leaders will attend high-profile SCO summit in Pakistan?

SCO's 23rd summit to cover wide range of topics crucial to regional security, cooperation in Islamabad

By Web Desk
October 14, 2024
Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit attend an extended-format meeting of heads of SCO member states in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. — Reuters
Foreign Office has announced the names of the top leaders of the member countries who will be attending the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the national capital Islamabad from October 15 to 16 (Tuesday and Wednesday).

The SCO is an intergovernmental organisation, which was established by China and Russia. It lays focus on political, economic, defence, and security issues in Eurasia.

Notably, the organisation comprises China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus along with 16 more countries, which are affiliated as observers or "dialogue partners".

The supreme decision-making body of the SCO is the Council of Heads of States (CHS), which meets once a year and decides upon all the important issues of the organisation.

This year, all visiting member nations are expected to send government heads or top leaders apart from Pakistan’s arch-rival India, who will dispatch its foreign minister in a rare visit to its neighbour.

The summit is set to cover a wide range of topics, that are crucial to regional security and cooperation in Pakistan’s capital.

The names of the top leaders of the member countries which will be attending the SCO summit in Islamabad are as follows:

  • Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang
  • Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
  • Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
  • Iranian First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref
  • Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko
  • Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov
  • Kyrgyzstan’s Ministers Cabinet Chairman Zhaparov Akylbek
  • Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda
  • Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
  • Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai
  • Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers’ Deputy Chairman Rashid Meredov
  • SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming
  • SCO RATS Executive Committee Director Ruslan Mirzayev
  • SCO Business Council Chairman of the Board Atif Ikram Shaikh
  • SCO Interbank Union Chairman of the Council Marat Yelibayev