Chris Brown under fire after women’s rights group filed petition in South Africa

Chris Brown faces backlash by women's rights group over forthcoming concert in SA

Chris Brown is under fire after women’s rights campaigners in South Africa started a petition against the singer for his upcoming concert.



The BBC reported that Women for Change began a petition to stop Chris from performing and so far, it

In the petition, Sabina Walter, the executive director of Women for Change group, said, “When I saw the news that Chris Brown was coming to South Africa, I was shocked and deeply disappointed.”

“The petition was started to send a strong message that we will not tolerate the celebration of individuals with a history of violence against women,” it read.

Sabina stated, “When someone like Chris Brown is given a platform in a country where GBV is at crisis levels, it sends a damaging message – that fame and power outweigh accountability.”

For the unversed, Chris previously faced allegations of violence against women. Back in 2009, the singer was pleaded guilty to assault his former girlfriend Rihanna after a disagreement on the way to Grammy Awards.

At the time, Chris was sentenced to five-year probation, community service and counselling.

He had also been stopped from entering other countries, including the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Chris reportedly sold more than 94,000 tickets to his forthcoming concert in South Africa.