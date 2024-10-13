Beatrice, Eugenie finally approach King Charles to forgive Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties five years ago

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have taken the initiative to speak with King Charles regarding their father, Prince Andrew's future, according to inside sources.



The Duke of York is currently engaged in intense discussions with his older brother, King Charles, who is urging Andrew to reduce his living arrangements and relocate to a more affordable residence.

In contrast, his daughters, Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 34, are reportedly eager for their father to remain in his current home, where he resides with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties five years ago after the fallout from a damaging Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, where he addressed his association with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

A source has now claimed: “The two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences.”

In 2022, the Duke of York resolved a civil sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in the United States by Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre had accused the Duke of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was 17, allegations that he has consistently denied.

Eventually, the Duke and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement, with Prince Andrew agreeing to pay an undisclosed amount without admitting any liability. During his 2019 interview, Prince Andrew claimed he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre.

The royal source continued: “Beatrice and Eugenie love their father, and of course want to believe him.

“They don’t want him to have to leave his home, a place where they all shared so many happy times.

“Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, still lives at the Royal Lodge with Andrew, so it would remove both of their parents from their much-loved home.”

King Charles is reportedly eager for Prince Andrew, 64, to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This move would entail a smaller security detail compared to Royal Lodge and would keep him close to his current home, as both properties are situated on the Windsor Estate.

Additionally, sources indicate that the Princesses of York are interested in repairing the relationship between their cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry.

They continued to tell In Touch: “The sisters have always been close to Harry and William.

“And now that both men have children of their own, Bea and Eugenie want their kids to all grow up knowing their cousins and being part of a united family.

“The girls desperately want the family to reunite. And they are doing their best to make a royal reunion happen.”