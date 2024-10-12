King Charles won't travel to Australia without medical team

King Charles III, who's making headlines for his royal tour to Australia, has not been allowed to ravel without his medical team.



The 75-year-old monarch will reportedly take two doctors along with him on his upcoming trip to Australia and Samoa, scheduled from October 18 to October 26.

Joining the royal entourage will be the cancer-stricken King's two doctors, according to the Times. It emerged earlier this week that William and Harry's dad will “pause” cancer treatments while abroad.

The much-anticipated trip, which marks the first visit of King Charles’ reign to a Commonwealth realm, will include “a number of concessions to prevent him from being overworked,” according to the outlet.

The monarch “will be monitored closely during the visit.”

A palace source, speaking to the outlet, claimed that the decision to pause his cancer treatment, which will resume when he returns to the UK, “followed doctors’ advice.”



The monarch was diagnosed with cancer following a procedure to treat a benign enlarged prostate in January.

Buckingham Palace announced that the King would begin treatment for cancer on February 5, which he was diagnosed with following the procedure. The palace clarified that the monarch's cancer is not prostate cancer, though it did not specify the type or stage.