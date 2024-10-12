Jennifer Lopez's bombshell remarks leave Ben Affleck 'tensed'

Ben Affleck was recently spotted with his youngest son Samuel in Los Angeles following his now-estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s explosive interview.

According to Daily Mail, the Air director looked tensed during his appearance on October 11, 2024.

Notably, Affleck was seen walking beside his 12-year-old son puffing on a cigarette as he spoke on his cell phone on the sidewalk.

The 52-year-old Hollywood star kept his profile low-key during the ongoing drama with Lopez.

For the outing, the Gone Girl actor donned a white T-shirt, which he paired with green pants.

Affleck's outing came soon after his former wife's in-depth interview regarding her learning of life specifically this year.

For the uninitiated, JLo shared details during a candid conversation with the CUT magazine, discussing her life following her split from Affleck.

The Marry Me actress disclosed, “I felt like, Whoa, I got here. I’m good, I did all the work and look at where I am. Then it was like my whole fucking world exploded.”

During the whole chat, the 55-year-old actress did not mention her ex-husband's name once, which left their fans disappointed.

Affleck has also not commented on Lopez's recent stance and their split drama.

It is important to mention that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, and the two are settling their legal matters.