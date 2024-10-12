Kourtney Kardashian finds Diddy joke at Landon’s party ‘distasteful’

Kourtney Kardashian 'wanted to leave' stepson's birthday party

Kourtney Kardashian found the Diddy jokes quite disturbing at stepson Landon’s 21st birthday party, hosted by her husband, Travis Barker, on Wednesday.

At the celebration, several bottles of baby oil were being carried around, allegedly referring to the 1,000 bottles of baby oil found inside Diddy’s house when it was raided before the September 16th arrest, on the charges of sexual abuse and trafficking.



However, “Kourtney was not in on this joke at all and was mortified when she realized what was happening,” a source told Daily Mail on Friday.

“She wanted to leave because she was afraid of being associated with this joke. But it was too late, and she confronted Travis. He claimed it wasn't his idea either, but they both knew how distasteful it was,” added the inside source.

Claiming that it has “caused tensions” in the family, the source continued, “They were just really hoping it wouldn't go public. Landon made a mockery of something very serious at a time when the family is keen to distance themselves from Diddy.”

The Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' representatives have not made any official comments addressing the situation.