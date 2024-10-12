Gandapur's disappearance demoralised PTI workers: Atif

PTI supporters and activists pictured at a roadblock during a protest in Islamabad on October 5, 2024. — AFP

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) looks to take to the streets in Islamabad once again, its Member of National Assembly (MNA) Atif Khan has lambasted the "uncertain" D-Chowk demonstration, saying that the party workers were left demoralised and disappointed due to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's "disappearance" during the protest.

Speaking on a private news channel, Atif recalled the last week's demonstrations in the federal capital and remarked that the PTI leadership should have clarified what the workers should do at D-Chowk.

His remarks come against the PTI's last week's protests which were surrounded with controversy and ambiguity revolving around CM Gandapur's disappearance after Islamabad police raided the KP House in the federal capital.

The demonstration, as per the party, was for the "independence of the judiciary" — as the government aims to introduce constitutional amendments — and for the release of its founder Imran Khan jailed at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for more than one year.

"The workers get confused if the leaders give mixed signals," remarked Atif, adding that the party activists have been left disappointed due to Gandapur's disappearance.

He also said that everyone in the party was doubting each other for engaging in double-dealing.

It is to be noted that Gandapur, who was leading the PTI workers' march from his province, resurfaced in the KP Assembly after being incommunicado for a day claiming that he was inside the KP House all this time.

The Imran Khan-founded party since then has announced holding another protest in Islamabad on October 15 — the same day the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government is set to commence in the city.

The announcement has drawn strong reactions from the ruling coalition with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif saying that the incumbent government would not let the country be held hostage.

"Those who have a mindset to conspire against the country should better stay at home as no miscreant will be allowed to disrupt the SCO Conference in Islamabad, said Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman said the PTI’s attempt to hold a protest on October 15 would send one message only that the party put itself above Pakistan and it was ready to endanger the country's reputation as well as security at a time when the country was hosting a big international event.