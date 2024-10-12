Taylor Swift non-serious reaction of working with Travis Kelce revealed

Taylor Swift appears to have turned down the opportunity for a Hollywood cameo.



Comedy legend Adam Sandler is looking to shake things up with his highly anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2.

The buzz surrounding the film is already electric, and Sandler's latest move could send fans into overdrive: he wants Taylor Swift to make a cameo appearance.

According to insiders, Swift's NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has already signed on and started filming his scenes in New Jersey. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been taking acting lessons to prepare for his Hollywood debut.

But the real surprise came when Sandler's team approached Swift with an offer. Initially, she thought it was a joke. "She started laughing when she was first told about the idea," an insider revealed.

However, Sandler's camp is serious about getting Swift on board. The couple are longtime fans of Sandler's films, having watched the original Happy Gilmore multiple times.

"The idea of appearing in a film together sounds like a funny experience," the insider added. Swift is still considering the offer, but if she agrees, fans are in for a treat.

"It would be hilarious," the source said. "And Taylor knows how much this means to Travis. His acting career is something he really wants to pursue."

Sandler's appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast in August sparked excitement. He joked about initially envisioning Travis as his son in the movie. "The whole thing was to hang out with Travis."

With golfing legends like John Daly confirmed and rumours swirling about Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau, Happy Gilmore 2 promises to be unforgettable.