Will Prince George follow in Prince William's 'terrifying' footsteps?

Princess Kate's fearing Prince George will embrace hobby she dislikes.

The Princess of Wales has openly expressed her fears about one of Prince William's hobbies, revealing her strong desire for their eldest son, Prince George, to stay away from it.

Kate Middleton has never hidden her disdain for motorbikes, a passion of her husband’s that she finds particularly nerve-wracking.

In 2015, when asked about William's motorcycle riding, she admitted, "He's still riding it.

It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

Prince William, who passed his motorcycle test at the age of 20 in 2002, is known for his impressive collection of bikes, including a Honda Super Blackbird and a Ducati 1198s.

As the second in line to the throne grows older, it remains to be seen whether he will take after his adventurous father or heed his mother’s concerns.

King Charles shares his daughter-in-law's concerns about Prince William's passion for motorbikes.

Reflecting on his love for riding, William acknowledged the inherent risks involved, stating in 2003, "Riding a motorbike can be dangerous, but so can lots of things really.

Admittedly, there are more risks involved in riding a motorbike than with other activities... you just have to be aware of what you're doing."

The Prince of Wales also noted that while his father worries about his hobby, Charles doesn’t want to overly shield him from life’s adventures.

"My father is concerned about the fact that I'm into motorbikes," he explained, "but he doesn't want to keep me all wrapped up in cotton wool."



