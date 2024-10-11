Dwayne Johnson shares advice to combat “mental hellness”

Dwayne Johnson shares an 'important and vital' message on World Mental Health Day

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared words of wisdom on World Mental Health Day to help combat what he called "mental hellness."



In a candid video posted on Thursday, October 10, the professional wrestler and actor emphasised the importance of checking in on loved ones while opening up about his own mental health struggles.

"Everybody is fighting demons, and many people keep it inside. A lot don’t talk about it, and I’ve learned that the hard way over the years," he said. "I check in and ask, ‘How’s your heart? How are you feeling?’ You’d be surprised at what that means to people."

Johnson, 52, recounted a recent struggle, describing feeling "grey" on a beautiful day.

Despite being accustomed to solitude as an only child, he admitted that the "consistent loneliness" eventually caught up with him, leading him to reach out to friends for support by the end of the day.

“Check in on your loved ones because when you don’t… I’ve lost friends over the years,” the Moana star urged. "The mental hellness became too much for them."

He also encouraged everyone to check in on themselves, stating, "If you need help, reach out. It doesn’t make you weak; that’s your superpower."

Throughout the years, Johnson has been open about his mental health journey, including facing depression multiple times in his life.