Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt video message

Kate Middleton, Prince William share powerful video message

Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a heartfelt video message as they visited the families of victims of the tragic Southport attack.



On October 10, the royal couple shared glimpses from their first joint royal engagement after Catherine announced that she had completed her chemotherapy.

The statement alongside the video reads, "A heartfelt thank you to the people of Southport for talking about your experiences and honouring the young lives lost."

"In the face of tragedy, this community’s strength and resilience has been a powerful reminder of the bonds that unite us."



"As the healing continues, take comfort in the incredible support around you. Each shared memory, act of kindness, and moment of unity brings hope for the future and ensures that those lost are never forgotten," Kate and William concluded their heartwarming note.

It is important to mention that Princess Kate has gradually returned to royal duties as she beat cancer.

On September 9, the mother-of-three delighted the royal fans with her positive health update, sharing that now her focus is to stay cancer-free.