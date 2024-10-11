Sabrina Carpenter spotted on casual NYC outing after auto tune allegation

Sabrina Carpenter heads out for lunch during her time off on Short 'N Sweet Tour

Singing sensation Sabrina Carpenter, who began her Short N’ Sweet Tour last month after the chart-topping success of her newest album, took a moment to catch her breath on Thursday.

Taylor Swift's friend, who's in news theses days for many reasons, spared some moments for herself as she appeared enjoying a casual lunch in New York City.

The Espresso hitmaker spellbound the onlookers with her stunning appearance as she dressed appropriately to the autumnal weather, in a cosy graphic sweatshirt, paired with denim shorts and black leather boots.

The VMA-winning songstress put her hair up in a loose bun, wore black shades, and hung her headphones around her neck, carrying a designer bag in her hand, as seen in fan-posted pictures on social media.

This outing comes after she recently gave a befitting response to a social media troll who accused Sabrina of lip syncing during her live concerts.

A few days after the tour started, a TikTok user posted a fan-made video of one of the Taste singer’s live performances, writing, “Does she ever sing live.”

Another social media user shared the clip and responded, “Hate to say it but 30% lip singing 30% backing track 40% singing.”

The Disney alum saw the video and even left a comment, addressing the allegation.

She wrote, “i sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers.”

However, the social media user was not convinced as they replied to Sabrina, “I would and Tell them to lower the backtrack voice as its way too high.”

Paying no more heed to the haters, the Nonsense singer is set to get back on stage for her next show on tour in Montreal, Canada, on Friday, October 11th.