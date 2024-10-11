Sarah Ferguson expresses 'sadness' over children's lack of access to books

The former wife of Prince Andrew is troubled by the fact that some children lack books in their homes

Sarah, Duchess of York, expresses her sadness over the struggles faced by some children.

At 64, the Duchess has been busy in recent years, successfully transitioning into a best-selling author while also embracing her role as a grandmother.

Her daughter, Princess Beatrice, 36, is the mother of Sienna, while Princess Eugenie, her younger daughter, has two sons, August and Ernest.

Despite her joy in sharing her love of reading with her grandchildren, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is troubled by the fact that some children lack books in their homes.

Speaking to the Mirror following the news that Beatrice is set to welcome her second child, Sarah said: "It's so important that we do everything we can to enthuse the next generation about reading. It makes me so sad to know that one in 12 children don’t have a single book at home and 30 per cent of five-year-olds are not reading to the expected levels.

Speaking about her work with the Children's Literacy Charity as their patron, the Duchess added: "That's why I work with the Children's Literacy Charity as patron. They provide specially-trained literacy tutors to work with the most disadvantaged children in society to help them close their literacy gap. I've written over 70 books now, many of them for children, including my latest, Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods, which is out this week."

But it's not just reading that the Duchess is passionate about. In recent years, Brits have seen the downfall of the high street, with huge brands and independent stores being forced to close their doors due to the cost of bills as well as a decline in people visiting shops.

"I'm passionate about supporting independent bookshops, so I'm very pleased to be marking Bookshop Day this year by doing a signing at Gerrards Cross Bookshop in Buckinghamshire – do join me if you can," she said.

The Duchess will be meeting fans at the book shop which is a short drive from her idyllic home, Royal Lodge, on the Windsor Castle Estate.

However, she is also helping children to ensure the next generation do not go without books through her work via her charity, Sarah's Trust.

She told me: "I'll also be sending some of my books to local schools through my own charity Sarah's Trust. Bookshop Day represents an opportunity for everyone across the UK and Ireland to support bookshops in whatever way they can – whether that's by visiting their local independent bookshop in person, buying from the shop's website or participating in a bookshop event on the day."

Last week, the royal family was filled with joy as Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, announced they are expecting their second child.

The new royal baby will be the 11th in line to the throne and will be a sibling to the couple's three-year-old daughter, Sienna, as well as Edo's eight-year-old son and Beatrice's stepson, Wolfie. Fergie took to her Instagram account to share a touching family photo of her daughter and granddaughter, Sienna.