Kanye West, Bianca Censori share 'somber' moment ahead of split

Kanye West, Bianca Censori steal the spotlight in final public appearance

Kanye West and Bianca Censori stole the spotlight in their final public appearance together, taken shortly before announcing their split.

According to sources, the 47-year-old rapper is reportedly ‘ready for divorce’ from the model and the two have secretly parted ways ‘weeks ago.’

An insider close to the couple revealed that the Bound 2 hitmaker later discovered that his wife of almost two years "wasn't as in to him as she was in the beginning" of their relationship.

They were last spotted shopping in Tokyo on September 20 as Bianca, who sported a nude vest with cycle shorts, appeared to be gloomy on their way back. Meanwhile, Kanye's expression paralleled hers, reflecting a somber mood.

An insider opened up to DailyMail, claiming that the couple have been on the outs for some time now.

Confirming their split to the outlet, the source explained, “They broke up some time ago. Bianca started to see the relationship in a new light when her friends and family voiced concerns about the way she was dressing in public and Kanye felt that she wasn’t as into him as she was in the beginning.”

The insider went on to add, “There are no hard feelings but she couldn’t ignore her family when they asked her to explain the stranger parts of their relationship. They have broken up before so there is a chance they’ll reunite.”

For the unversed, Kanye stayed in Tokyo while Bianca flew to Australia to spend time away from the rap star.