Chrissy Teigen gushes about marriage with John Legend, ‘genuinely best friends’

Chrissy Teigen praises John Legend and their marraige

Chrissy Teigen is all praises about her life with husband John Legend.



“We are genuinely best friends. We like being together, we like being with each other. We have the same sense of humour,” Teigen, 38, shared with Us Weekly at ChainFEST LA on Saturday, October 5.

“And also I learn so much from him all the time. He has a way,” she said. Teigen also shared why she thinks her husband “should have been a teacher.”

“He has such an incredible way of explaining things that are complicated for me to understand in a really easy way, in a fun way, and he’s obviously, then if he’s good at doing it to me, he’s great with our kids doing it. So I think we really balance each other out nicely.”

She continued, “I love arts and crafts and he loves the physical and the brainy stuff, so he’s out there playing football with them, in the pool with them, and then I do the more artsy, artsy craft stuff. So, just a good balance.”

The couple, who got married in 2013, are parents to children kids Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 20 months, and Wren, 15 months.