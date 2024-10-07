Reese Witherspoon recalls having 'four employees' in her production company initially

Reese Witherspoon launched her production company, 'Hello Sunshine' in 2016

Reese Witherspoon recently opened up about the struggles her production company had to face in its early years; the actress recalled having ‘four employees’ initially.

Your Place or Mine star started to run her own production company by the name Hello Sunshine in 2016. According to the actress, it was not all bed of roses in the early years of the launch of this new name.

She claimed that despite making good successful projects, Hello Sunshine was struggling.

The Big Little Lies actress opened up about her mentality at the time. "Okay, well, Big Little Lies won all these Emmys and Wild and Gone Girl got all these Oscar nominations and we made $600 million in the box office.” For her it was enough.

She recalled having: “Four employees and I couldn't keep the lights on", reports Film News.co.uk.

Reese then explained that her accountant gave her a wake-up call and told her that you did not earn enough money through these films to keep four employees. This is when she realized that there was something she was doing wrong.

“I remember the accountant calling me going, 'You didn't make enough money producing those three things to keep four employees’. "I was like, 'I'm doing something wrong.' And that's when I had this aha moment. I was like, I need to have help. I don't have a business plan."

At this moment, the 48-year-old actress realized she needed help to create a business plan and so she hired Sarah Harden to be the CEO of her production company.

Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine has made many shows like Diasy Jones & the Six, Little Fires Everywhere and many more.