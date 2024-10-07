New Royal power rankings: Surprise snub as unlikely member falls from favor

YouGov poll shows the UK's most popular family members.

A newly released YouGov poll has ranked members of the Royal Family by public opinion, revealing the Firm's most and least popular figures.

Topping the list, even posthumously, is the late Queen Elizabeth II with an impressive 77% approval rating.

Following closely is the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, with a remarkable 73%, securing her spot as the second most beloved royal.

Princess Anne takes third place with a 70% popularity score, while Prince William and King Charles round out the top five.

With a total of 21 royals listed, the poll highlights a significant divide in public sentiment, with some family members trailing near the bottom.

According to the new YouGov poll, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has earned the unfortunate title of the least popular royal, with a dismal 14% approval rating.

Following years of scandal, he has landed firmly at the bottom of the list. Meghan Markle also fared poorly, ranking 17th with just 23% popularity.

Prince Harry, while slightly higher on the list, still faces a significant drop in favorability, landing in 15th place with a 27% score.

Surprisingly, a senior working royal appears to have been overlooked, landing much further down the list than expected based on their rank within the Royal Family.