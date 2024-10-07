Pedro Pascal's 'The Wild Robot' role turns out to be his most favourite: Here's why

Director Chris Sanders reveals why Pedro Pascal loves the role of 'Fink the fox'

Narcos actor Pedro Pascal played a character in animated movie The Wild Robot which has turned out to be most favourite roles that he had played so far.

Chris Sander director of the family/adventure film revealed that Pascal absolutely loved playing the role of 'Fink the fox' and that he has never enjoyed this much playing any of his previous roles.

As per Sander, the Game of Thrones actor felt like the character of the fox reflected his own personality; it connected well with him.

When asked to share about work experience with Pascal, the Lilo and Stitch director commented: “Oh, my gosh, he is amazing. He was so inventive and funny and has a very playful nature”, reports Bang Premier.

Sander,62, told Hollywood Reporter: “As we developed his character, that really was the way that we went. In one of the last recording sessions, he said that this character is more him than many [other characters] that he plays, and he really enjoyed it.”

Pedro Pascal lent his vocals for the trickster fox ‘Fink’ in the animated movie which is based on Peter Brown's novel that goes by the same name.

The Wild Robot, directed by Chris Sanders, released on September 27, 2024. Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Ving Rhames and Mark Hamill also played vital roles in the film.