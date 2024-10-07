Eugenie makes powerful statement amid Beatrice’s pregnancy announcement

Princess Beatrice recently announced her pregnancy with her second child

Princess Eugenie has made her first public appearance since her sister Princess Beatrice announced her pregnancy.

The 34-year-old Princess of York shared new photos on social media from her recent visit to the Salvation Army headquarters.

Eugenie captioned the post: "I was so grateful to be invited back again to the Salvation Army HQ last Monday.

"Listening to survivors, and hearing their stories makes this work seem as urgent and important as ever. It also reminds me why Jules and I started The Anti-Slavery Collective in the first place.

"I was joined by John Schultz, EVP; Chief Legal and Operating Officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

"John is one of our Board members and a great friend to the Collective and has been tireless in bringing together voices from business, politics, and civil society and driving action to tackle modern slavery.



"His deep empathy for survivors and his commitment to listening to their perspectives is inspiring."

The princess added: "The Salvation Army do incredible work supporting survivors of modern slavery and human trafficking.

"They provide specialist support to protect and care for all adult survivors of modern slavery in England and Wales through a government contract which was first awarded in 2011."

Eugenie’s recent appearance comes just a week after her older sister, Princess Beatrice, 36, announced her pregnancy with her second child

Buckingham Palace said in an announcement: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Princess Beatrice married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020. Edoardo has a son, Christopher Woolf (Wolfie), from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth, in 2021. This upcoming child will be Beatrice’s second and Edoardo’s third.



