Prince Edwards latest appearance sparks buzz among Royal fans

Prince Edwards discussing about his father's legacy.

Buckingham Palace recently shared photos from the Duke of Edinburgh's two-day visit to Northern Ireland, and royal fans were quick to notice a striking resemblance to one of his royal relatives.

Prince Edward visited St Catherine's College in Armagh, where he received a hurl and a bowl as part of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award activities.

While some fans commented on how much Edward resembles his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, others pointed out a similarity to his grandfather, King George VI.

One fan remarked, "Prince Edward looks so much like his grandad, King George VI."

Though George VI passed away in 1952, 12 years before Prince Edward was born, the two share more than just a family resemblance.

Both were passionate about tennis, with George VI having competed in the Men's Doubles at Wimbledon in 1926, and Edward developing a love for real tennis during his Duke of Edinburgh Award journey.



He became patron of the Duke of Edinburgh Award in March 2023, which was founded by his father, Prince Philip, in 1956.

"Some say The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is in my DNA; it’s certainly been a major part of my life for a very long time," he said at the time of announcement.

"Sustaining and enhancing what is arguably his greatest legacy around the world matters a great deal to me, as does pursuing the Award's long-term ambition of universal access so that every eligible young person has the opportunity to participate."