Meghan Markle makes emotional plea to Prince Harry amid distance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making into the headlines due to their solo appearances.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex has begun her solo journey from New York City. He then attended WellChild Awards in London and recently, marked his presence at philanthropist projects in South Africa.

Interestingly, Meghan also attended a charitable event in Los Angeles on Saturday, leaving the Montecito couple's fans heartbroken about her spotting without Harry.

The former Suits actress donned a stunning red gown during LA Children’s Hospital Gala.

Speaking of her gestures at the event, body language expert, Judi James told FEMAIL, "For a confident woman who is used to cameras and red carpets she acts grateful to see and join her friend here. The body language ritual that she follows seems to be deliberate signalling of her current state as Harry is off on his solo tour."

The expert claimed that the mother-of-two appeared lost without her beloved husband.

It is said that the Duchess seemingly made an emotional plea to Harry, hinting that she missed her better half.

Judi said, "Meghan signals of coyness and even shyness plus a subliminal desire to have someone take over the lead from Harry, as though she is somehow lost without him on the red carpet or wanting to suggest she is feeling more vulnerable and girlishly playful than usual."