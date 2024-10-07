Over 80 schoolchildren stung in honey bee attack

A student receives treatment after being stung by a honeybee in Rawalpindi on October 7, 2024. — Photo by reporter

More than 80 schoolchildren on Monday were stung by a swarm of honey bees at a private school in Rawalpindi, geo News reported citing officials.

As per details, the school is located in the Bypass area of Kallar Syedan — a tehsil in the Rawalpindi district.

Among the total number of students, at least 40 were rushed to the Kallar Syedan ​​Hospital, while the rescue team was sent to the school as well, said officials.

The incident unfolded during a rally, the school administration said.

"Bees attacked children and teachers," it added. "All the children are safe and sent home after receiving medical assistance."

Sources affiliated with the medical facility also confirmed returning the affected students after treatment.

How to treat a honey bee sting?

General practitioner Dr Osama Zia told Geo.tv that if honeybees sting a person, they should:

Get away from the area.

Remove the bee from body.

⁠Wash the area on the body thoroughly with plenty of water.

⁠Apply cold compressions to reduce swelling.

While it is not necessary to consult a doctor, Dr Zia said it was advisable to get a check up done.

In case people don't go to the doctor, they should be on the look out for severe allergic reaction, which includes shortness of breath and swelling of face or throat. If people suffer from such symptoms, they should immediately consult a medic.