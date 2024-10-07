Over 80 schoolchildren stung in honey bee attack

More than 80 schoolchildren on Monday were stung by a swarm of honey bees at a private school in Rawalpindi, geo News reported citing officials.
As per details, the school is located in the Bypass area of Kallar Syedan — a tehsil in the Rawalpindi district.
Among the total number of students, at least 40 were rushed to the Kallar Syedan Hospital, while the rescue team was sent to the school as well, said officials.
The incident unfolded during a rally, the school administration said.
"Bees attacked children and teachers," it added. "All the children are safe and sent home after receiving medical assistance."
Sources affiliated with the medical facility also confirmed returning the affected students after treatment.
General practitioner Dr Osama Zia told Geo.tv that if honeybees sting a person, they should:
While it is not necessary to consult a doctor, Dr Zia said it was advisable to get a check up done.
In case people don't go to the doctor, they should be on the look out for severe allergic reaction, which includes shortness of breath and swelling of face or throat. If people suffer from such symptoms, they should immediately consult a medic.
Jaishankar says going to Islamabad for multilateral event but not to discuss India-Pakistan relations
India's Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar is set to visit Pakistan for SCO summit this month
IHC CJ asks authorities to allocate designated place to PTI for holding gathering or protest
Interior minister says around 80-85 police officials injured in firing, teargas shelling by participants of rally
ISPR says "six Khwarij" killed during the gun battle in the Spinwam area that took place on night between October 4-5
ISPR says joint IBO took place on the night of October 4 and 5 in Charbagh area of Swat district