Arsenio Hall honours 'Coming to America' stars James Earl Jones, John Amos

Arsenio Hall remembers late 'Coming to America' co-stars weeks after their demise

Arsenio Hall paid tribute to two of his late Coming to America co-stars, James Earl Jones and John Amos.

In an article published by News One on Friday, October 4, Hall, 68, shared heartfelt remembrances for Jones, who passed away in September at the age of 93, and Amos, who died in August at 84.

"In all the years I’ve called Hollywood home, I have never once heard anyone say, 'James Earl Jones is an a------,'" Hall began. "That is a rarity in a town where friends and enemies too often wear the same faces."

Hall also recalled that while filming the 2021 sequel, Coming 2 America, Jones could not travel and filmed his scenes from New York while the rest of the cast worked in Atlanta.

In his moving tribute, Hall described Amos as a "human ray of sunshine." He expressed his eagerness to share scenes with Amos just to see his face.

While working on Coming 2 America, Hall noted that Amos's health began to decline, but he treasured the moments they spent together between takes and at premieres.