Diddy’s former prodigy speaks out against rapper amid recent arrest

Diddy's prodigy Aubrey O'Day makes bold statement against the accused rapper.

Diddy’s prodigy Aubrey O’Day who rose to fame after appearing in season three of his show Making The Band, publicly condemned her accused mentor.



The Marriage Boot Camp alum has previously alluded to Diddy’s abusive behaviours on multiple occasions, including an interview where she said, "[Diddy] plays one of the dirtiest games there is around," in conversation with Cosmopolitan.



Following new allegations from 120 victims, including minors, against the Coming Home singer took to X and wrote, "His behavior could have been stopped long before things like this broke our hearts to read," on October 1st.



"His abuse didn’t have to reach me & many others including women, men, & minors who will forever traumatize an entire industry."

Noting that this is a larger systematic problem, she added, "He is a soulless human inside of a systemic problem within the entertainment industry that has been [run] by soulless people before he even hit the scene."

The former Dumblonde member continued, "So many people have tried to warn you, but his charisma fooled you.

A lot of people are responsible for keeping him in a place of power & visibility, and if that part resonates [with] you, may you feel the same grieving that all of his victims won’t ever be able to fully repair."