Lady Gaga reflects on career struggles as 'Joker' sequel bombs at box office

Lady Gaga has recently reflected on her career struggles as her new movie, Joker: Folie à Deux bombed at the box office on opening night.
Speaking to PEOPLE, the singer and actress said, “I’m in a new place.”
“I have been in the music industry since I was a teenager. And I've been working in the film industry for the last 10 years or so,” remarked the 48-year-old.
The Oscar winner continued, “And, you know, I think that I just went through a lot.”
However, Gaga told the outlet, “I feel really grateful for the career that I've had.”
The A Star is Born actress expressed her gratitude for receiving so much love from her fans while promoting Joker sequel.
“And I feel so grateful for my fans. Also, I think I had a lot of trouble with it at one point,” she stated.
Gaga mentioned, “I just feel a lot better now, and it's nice to be able to say that. I feel really grateful to be able to say that.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Gaga discussed about her Joker: Folie À Deux co-star Joaquin Phoenix, saying, “I can assure you that Joaquin using his natural voice was just so much more compelling than any lip synching would ever be.”
Meanwhile, Joker: Folie À Deux earned lowest CinemaScore in comic book movie history as the movie reportedly flopped at the box office on opening night.
