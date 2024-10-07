Lady Gaga reflects on career struggles as 'Joker' sequel bombs at box office

Lady Gaga opens up about her career struggles in the entertainment industry

Lady Gaga has recently reflected on her career struggles as her new movie, Joker: Folie à Deux bombed at the box office on opening night.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the singer and actress said, “I’m in a new place.”

“I have been in the music industry since I was a teenager. And I've been working in the film industry for the last 10 years or so,” remarked the 48-year-old.

The Oscar winner continued, “And, you know, I think that I just went through a lot.”

However, Gaga told the outlet, “I feel really grateful for the career that I've had.”

The A Star is Born actress expressed her gratitude for receiving so much love from her fans while promoting Joker sequel.

“And I feel so grateful for my fans. Also, I think I had a lot of trouble with it at one point,” she stated.

Gaga mentioned, “I just feel a lot better now, and it's nice to be able to say that. I feel really grateful to be able to say that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gaga discussed about her Joker: Folie À Deux co-star Joaquin Phoenix, saying, “I can assure you that Joaquin using his natural voice was just so much more compelling than any lip synching would ever be.”

Meanwhile, Joker: Folie À Deux earned lowest CinemaScore in comic book movie history as the movie reportedly flopped at the box office on opening night.