Madonna's brother dies from cancer weeks after stepmom suffered same fate

The siblings briefly reconciled before Christopher reignited the feud in 2017

Madonna’s younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, has sadly passed away at the age of 63 after a battle with cancer.

He died on Friday in Michigan, as confirmed by his representative to TMZ.

Just weeks prior, the Ciccone family suffered another loss with the death of their stepmother, Joan Ciccone, who succumbed to aggressive cancer on September 24.

Christopher had a profound influence on Madonna’s rise to stardom in the 1980s, serving as her backup dancer, backstage dresser, and show designer.

His creative vision played a crucial role in her iconic Blonde Ambition world tour, and he later became the tour director for her The Girlie Show in 1993.

However, their relationship soured in 2008 when he released his tell-all book, Life With My Sister Madonna, which contained explosive claims about their family dynamics and her personal life.

In the book, Christopher criticised Madonna's ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, and even took jabs at her brief fling with John F. Kennedy Jr. in the late 1980s.

Despite their reconciliation over the years, tensions flared again in a 2017 interview with The Sun, where he alleged that Madonna blacklisted him in Hollywood, asserting his significant contributions to her career were often overlooked.