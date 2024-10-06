Uma Thurman ‘happy’ to learn Oh, Canada director adores THIS singer

Uma Thurman reveals Oh, Canada director is a huge fan of THIS singer

Uma Thurman and her Oh, Canada director Paul Schrader share common interest over music.



Speaking at the Oh, Canada premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 5, Uma revealed that she felt comfortable after knowing that Paul is also a Taylor Swift’s fan.

“I was very nervous to meet him, you know, this macho movie-maker who made these legendary movies,” recalled the 54-year-old.

The Kill Room actress continued, “And as I was on my way to the meeting, a person driving me was Googling and she's like, ‘Oh my God, he's a huge Taylor Swift fan.’ I was like, ‘What?’”

“And then I read Paul's quote or tweet about defending Taylor and I was like, 'Oh, I’m fine,’” said Uma.

Reflecting on her working experience with Paul on the movie, the Burnt actress mentioned, “I'm a really big fan of Paul Schrader. So, to get to contribute, to lend myself to his piece, and get to see him working was a real, real privilege.”

Calling Paul “a big softie,” Uma explained, “I think the cast and crew were all there for Paul and learned so much, just watching him as a master.”

“So centered and I would say a big softie,” she remarked.

The Pulp Fiction actress pointed out, “The movie was shot in a very precise, quick way. There was not a lot of time.”

Gushing over Paul, Uma added, “And to see a sort of master of cinema who is going to have to go in and get precisely exactly what he wants and needs… and has the entire vernacular language of cinema at his fingertips was just breathtaking.”