Kate Middleton's brother speaks on emotional toll of her romance with Prince William

James Middleton discusses mental health advocacy and family support.

James Middleton, the brother of Kate Middleton, has discussed the pressure he felt when his sister began dating Prince William, which thrust him into the public eye.

In a revealing piece for the Telegraph, James opened up about his struggles with mental health over the years, expressing gratitude for the support he has received from his sister and brother-in-law.

Reflecting on his challenges, admitted, "I fouhend my 20s really challenging. I’ve only figured out who I am after going through depression."

He emphasized that while he wishes he hadn’t faced such difficulties, they ultimately helped him appreciate the good times in life.

James revealed that the heightened attention accompanying Catherine and William's relationship led him to feel "famous by default," a situation he never chose.

"There was added pressure when Kate and William started dating," he noted.

Last month, James opened up about his mental health journey in an interview with the Mirror, ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

In this account, he reveals the depths of his struggles, including suicidal thoughts, and how his beloved cocker spaniel, Ella, played a crucial role in pulling him back from the brink.

The memoir not only explores his personal battles but also highlights the unwavering support he has received from his family, particularly his sister, Kate.

James recalled how he first confided in his loved ones about his struggles in 2017 before bravely speaking out publicly in 2019.

He stated, When I first pub"licly spoke about my depression, they were launching their Heads Together charity, and that was great for me to learn and understand and have a platform.

I didn’t believe I was allowed to have mental health or depression, and that work was a good catalyst for me to want to speak out."

James emphasized the importance of family support during difficult times, saying, "we are a close family, and through the experiences of my mental health and challenges we’ve faced over the years, we’ve learned to be a support for each other."