Keanu Reeves loses control at his debut 'Toyota GR Cup' race, escapes collision

The Matrix actor Keanu Reeves recently gave his debut in auto racing by participating in the Toyota GR cup where he nearly escaped a collision.



On October 5, Reeves became a part of the very famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway contest where he lost control over his vehicle and went off track but he somehow managed to regain control.

The incident occurred when the Hollywood superstar reached halfway of the 45-minute race.

His car twisted and went off into the grass on the exit of Turn 9. The accident could have resulted in a collision, but he steered clear of any such thing to happen.

Soon after regaining control over his vehicle, he rejoined the race while gesturing that he did not sustain any wounds.

The John Wick actor stood 31st out of the 35 participants. Gradually, his position rose higher, and he ultimately finished the race securing the 25th place.

Keanu did made his professional debut at racing but he also has a prior experience on the track as he participated and won a celebrity race in 2009 called the Toyota Grand Prix.

On the work front, Keanu Reeves has lent his vocals for the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 3, reports India Today.