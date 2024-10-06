Kim Kardashian over the moon as she celebrates major career milestone

Kim Kardashian has recently marked a major milestone amid her flourishing business.

On October 5, the renowned reality TV star celebrated five years of her clothing line Skims.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared her feelings about the rollercoaster ride of her business journey.

Kim posted a series of images featuring herself from her recent shoot for the magazine Financial Times HTSI.

The beauty mogul penned a heartfelt caption, “What a journey! Celebrating 5 years of @SKIMS and sharing our brand story in this month’s Financial Times HTSI.”

As reported by the Daily Mail, Kim had a conversation with the aforementioned magazine where she explained her role in the brand.

“I handle the visuals, all the ideas, fabrics, fits,” she revealed.

However, over these five years, the businesswoman used her own image to advertise her brand. She added, “I'm the face of this brand.”

For the unversed, Kim introduced her brand back in 2019. Since then, her business venture reached new heights.

On the professional front, Kim will be playing a character in Ryan Murphy's next directorial drama All Fair alongside actress Sarah Paulson.