Prince Harry extends his trip as Meghan Markle steps out solo

Prince Harry seemingly took a major decision without involving his wife, Meghan Markle, as rumours of their alleged ‘professional split’ become rife.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently on his South African trip to promote his charities, decided to extend his solo tour, per sources.

Prince Harry was meant to reunite with Meghan and his two children in California but chose to extend his day by a few extra days, a well-placed source told Express.co.uk.

Meanwhile, Meghan made her solo appearance as she attended a gala for LA Children’s hospital, adding more fuel for the rumour mill over their potential separation.

Harry also attended an event Johannesburg and is expected to head to Cape Town next for some “private time” with friends and family.

Another “secret visit” had apparently been kept out of his official diary for engagements.

“It’s all very cloak and dagger but Harry has extended his trip abroad by another few days,” the insider told the outlet. “He'll likely go to Johannesburg and then to visit family and friends.”

“The Spencers have a home there [in Cape Town] and he has a lot of friends from that part of the world,” the source added. “There's also another trip planned which has been blanked out of his diary and he's keen to keep it very private.

Earlier this week, pals of the Sussexes raised concerns over the status of the couple’s relationship. Earlier this week, The Sun reported that friends have expressed that the couple may have “drifted apart.”

Other reports suggested that Duke and Duchess will be focussing more on their individual projects after many of their joint ventures have not given favourable results.