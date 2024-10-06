Paris Hilton uses her neurological disorder as 'super power'

Paris Hilton shared her personal journey with ADHD in an essay for Teen Vogue.

The star, 43, revealed how her symptoms led to her being sent to a troubled teen facility and how her diagnosis later helped her embrace her differences.

"Growing up, I was always told that I was too energetic, too distracted, too talkative — just too everything," Hilton began.

Her constant need for stimulation and struggles in school led to her enrollment at Provo Canyon School, where she faced severe abuse.

"I wish someone had asked, 'What’s really going on with her?' Instead, I spent years feeling misunderstood, punished for the way my brain worked. It wasn’t until much later in life that I discovered what was really happening."

Hilton highlighted the challenges of undiagnosed ADHD in women and girls. Initially, her diagnosis felt limiting, but she now sees it as a strength.

"At first, being diagnosed felt like a label — something that boxed me in, defining me by what I couldn’t do, by what made me different," she wrote. "It’s something I used to keep hidden, worried about how it might be perceived."

However, Hilton realised her ADHD is a unique asset.

"But those challenges are just one side of the coin. The other side reveals something beautiful: creativity, passion, resilience and a mind that thinks in bold, unexpected ways."

For her, ADHD isn't a limitation; "it’s a superpower."

"It’s my secret weapon in a world that often tells us to play it safe," Hilton wrote. "My brain doesn’t follow a straight line — it zigzags and explores uncharted territory, allowing me to break boundaries and stay ahead of the curve."

She credits ADHD for her creativity, drive, and empathy.

"ADHD is the reason I’ve been able to anticipate trends, it’s given me the creativity to build an empire, the drive to keep pushing the limits, and the empathy to connect with people on a deeper level."

While acknowledging the challenges, Hilton emphasised the benefits.

"Because my brain thrives on newness, on bold ideas and on innovation, I see the world as full of possibilities, and I’ve learned to embrace that energy."

She shared the flip side of her experience.

"But let’s be real: ADHD can also be overwhelming and exhausting because my mind is constantly buzzing with thoughts, ideas, and distractions."

Despite the difficulties, Hilton remains optimistic.

"People often see the glamorous, successful side of me, but behind the scenes, there are days when the noise inside my head can be so loud that it’s difficult to find clarity."