'Stressed' Justin Bieber makes 'desperate' bid to distract from Diddy drama

Justin Bieber makes desperate move amid Sean Diddy allegations

Justin Bieber was caught off-guard leaving the storied Chateau Marmont over the weekend in Los Angeles amid Sean Diddy allegations.

The 30-year-old singer, who shared a close bond with the troubled rapper as a teen, sported a red-and-white Keffiyeh around his head alongside a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Fans couldn’t help but swoon over the Baby singer’s choice to wear the textured piece, a symbol of solidarity with the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict.



Previously, Bieber had shared a relative post on October 7, 2023, but swiftly deleted it and has largely remained silent on the political issue.

According to reports, the singer is shutting out himself off from all the drama stemming from his connection with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

This comes after the sources close to the Never Say Never singer opened up to Daily Mail about his ‘close ties’ with the infamous rapper.

The insider stated that the newly-turned father “should have never been allowed to party with Diddy or anyone else when he was a teen.”

Justin has been ‘stressed’ after the hip-hop mogul was charged for sex trafficking and racketeering, and is reportedly focusing on fatherhood.