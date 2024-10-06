Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drop major bomb on royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly given tensions to King Charles about the monarchy's future.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were quite popular among Britons before they stepped down from their senior royal roles in order to begin a new life.

Express reported that a survey, which was conducted in 2019 by Statista, showed that Harry was favoured by 71 per cent of the population in his homeland.

Interestingly, a similar contest revealed last August that his popularity decreased only by 30 per cent, hinting at his intact charisma among his well-wishers.

Now, PR expert Carla Speight revealed, "Harry and Meghan were arguably the more popular couple, which threatened the future of the monarchy as it was William and Kate who were next in line."

However, after the Montecito couple's public attacks on the royal family, their reputation in the UK was affected negatively.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward told The Sun, "I think what people really dislike is that he dissed his family. I think his memoir Spare earned him millions but gosh he's paid for it. Or is still paying for it."

Notably, Harry and Meghan are now working on their new strategy which is reportedly based on their positive attitudes towards the royal family.

In their recent tours, the pair avoided making any controversial remarks about the senior members of the Firm, making it clear that they want to make amends with the monarch.

Notably, another contest by YouGov revealed that Harry and Meghan's popularity among young Britons has increased significantly due to their philanthropist projects, apparently leaving Kate Middleton and Prince William threatened about their future royal roles.