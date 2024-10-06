Prince William takes charge of Prince Andrew matter as monarch hesitates

Prince William is willing to take drastic step in Prince Andrew matter if the monarch is unwilling to do so.

The disgraced Duke of York is currently embroiled in a row his 30-room mansion with his brother King Charles, who is beginning to lose his patience.

Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019 by his mother Queen Elizabeth after allegations of sexual assault against him emerged while fingers were pointed over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

However, the decision was not an easy one for Queen Elizabeth and neither the then-Prince Charles, per royal biographer Omid Scobie.

The author shared that it was actually William who “set the wheels in motion” after Andrew’s embarrassing Newsnight interview, via The Mirror.

“William was keenly aware that the horrific allegations,” Scobie wrote in his book. “The fallout from the embarrassing interview, and now the prospect of an out-of-court settlement involving money from the family's private wealth were all damaging the monarchy's reputation.”

Andrew was considered the late Queen’s favourite son, meanwhile, Charles openly despised his brother but didn’t want to be the one to take the major step.

Prince William and King Charles were apparently in a “lockstep” over the decision but William pushed for the Queen to become “the official face of Andrew's reckoning.”

Even though several working members of the family wanted to see Andrew curtailed, neither Charles nor the Queen appeared ready to take him to task themselves,” Scobie shared.

“While Charles openly detested Andrew's indiscretions, he didn't want to be the one to break his younger brother.”

Meanwhile, palace insiders have revealed that King Charles has given Andrew two options: one, Andrew pays for his own lifestyle, the Lodge's repairs and his own security.

The second option is that he shifts to Harry and Meghan's old Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage. Moreover, Charles also hasn't renewed the contracts of Andrew's security that he was paying for.

It remains to be seen what the disgraced royal will be doing next given his limited options.