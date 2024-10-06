Taylor Swift’s radio silence on Travis Kelce’s birthday speaks volumes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's breakup rumours circulate as she misses the NFL star's birthday

Travis Kelce marked his 35th birthday with an annual car jam celebration with close friends and family but Taylor Swift did not show up.

Discussing the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s no-show, a fan wrote on Reddit, “Car jam is only from 5-8, I wouldn’t be shocked if she missed that. What we really need to be ready for is if she’s not at the inevitable after party AFTER the car jam. If she’s not at that, the stans will have a hard time convincing people they’re still together.”

Another noted that considering the recent security issues, they “thought it was weird that he had planned something on his birthday that she clearly can’t attend.”

There have been no updates on whether the couple got together for an afterparty.

However, someone speculated that it might be connected to the breakup contract leak, writing, “i thought it was weird too and that was before the document scandal. When the document scandal happened, I had an aha moment.”

A breakup contract was leaked earlier last month, which allegedly predicted Swift and Kelce’s split on September 28th. The NFL star’s reps dubbed the contract false and confirmed that the couple are not parting ways.

Another social media user added, “I think it's hilarious that some of the people here think it would be totally normal if she didn't go to her (so-called) boyfriend's birthday party, on account of "security issues" - ANY WOMAN KNOWS - there would be NO stopping her, if she really wanted to be there. She's just not that into him.”

A fan compared the situation to the on-going divorce between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, saying Kelce has been looking as depressed as the Gone Girl actor did during his split.

The Love Story songstress made no mention of boyfriend’s birthday on social media, neither has she addressed breakup rumours.