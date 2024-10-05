Prince Harry shatters King Charles' dream about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry has seemingly given a new tension to his cancer-stricken dad King Charles amid alleged rift with Meghan Markle over his trip to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex took a surprising decision to make a solo flight to the UK last week even though it was a perfect time to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to spend time with their grandfather King Charles III.

Harry's solo trip was reportedly a reality check for just how messy the Duke's life has become.



A source has claimed “He has, in effect, trapped himself in America until the kids are legal adults. You can’t see Meghan agreeing to him taking the kids to the UK after everything he’s said about their apparent lack of safety.”

The King, who's said to be desperate to meet his grandchildren, was reportedly heartbroken over Harry's decision to not bring the kids to the UK as he wanted enjoy quality time with Archie and Lilibet.

Harry, who claims his home country isn’t safe for his wife and children without official police protection, was between a rock and a hard place as the Duke hoped to meet with his ailing dad while in London this week in a last-ditch effort to get him involved with his royal protection battle.



“Harry will seek an audience with the King in the future. He’s worried about his health and misses him, but Harry’s ultimate goal is to get his security detail back," a source told New Idea.