Prince Harry sends strong message to Americans

Prince Harry has seemingly sent a message to Americans with his solo trip to the UK ands South Africa, reminding them who he was before Megxit, according to royal commentator.

Charlotte Griffiths, on GB News, discussed the Duke of Sussex's surprising decision to leave Meghan and their children at home in the US for his solo visit to Africa

The expert claimed that he's going through a stage where he is “revisiting the old Harry”.

“He hasn’t actually been to Lesotho for years. And there he is, back again. It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children. It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate."

She went on: "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with aids."



Griffiths also shared her knowledge about Harry's decision to take a solo flight to the UK and SA, saying: “He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama. I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together.



“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘this was me before, I was a good guy.”