The Joker's true identity unveiled in 'brutal ending'

Folie à Deux delivers a mind-bending twist in its gripping conclusion.

Folie à Deux reveals the Joker's true identity in its "brutal ending," leaving audiences questioning everything they thought they knew.

Identity confusion is a central theme of the film, and the conclusion of this sequel may come as a surprise to many fans.



Director Todd Phillips returns with Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his iconic role as Arthur Fleck, a man spiraling deeper into mental illness.

The film opens with Arthur behind bars in Arkham Asylum, anxiously awaiting his trial for the murders he committed two years earlier.

During his time in prison, he revels in his celebrity status among fellow inmates and even the guards, including a sadistic Irishman played by Brendan Gleeson, who rewards Arthur with cigarettes in exchange for his jokes.

Lady Gaga steps into the shoes of Harleen 'Lee' Quinzel, a fellow inmate who’s on the path to becoming the infamous Harley Quinn in the highly anticipated sequel to Joker.



Arthur’s lawyer, played by Catherine Keener, attempts to argue that the charges against him involve his alter ego, the Joker, who is implicated in five murders. Y



Arthur renounces his Joker identity, only to be found guilty of first-degree murder.

As he faces sentencing, a car bomb explodes outside the courthouse, orchestrated by two mysterious figures who aid in his escape.

However, his freedom is short-lived as the police apprehend him and return him to Arkham Asylum.

In a haunting final scene, a young patient approaches Arthur, ready to share a joke. But instead, he stabs Arthur in the stomach, carving a smile into his own face as Arthur bleeds out.

This chilling moment leaves viewers questioning the true identity of the Joker: could it be that Arthur never fully embraced his villainous persona? Instead, he may merely be the catalyst for the man who eventually becomes the legendary Joker.



