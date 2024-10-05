Nick Cannon returns to fatherly duties at son's basketball game

Nick Cannon was spotted attending his son's basketball game in Los Angeles, showcasing his dedication to fatherhood.

The 43-year-old television personality ensured his child's safe entry into his flashy Tesla Cybertruck before taking in the game.

For the outing, Cannon sported a casual, all-black ensemble, featuring a cozy hoodie with nylon patchwork details, matching joggers, and eye-catching high-top sneakers.

This appearance comes just weeks after his ex-wife Mariah Carey took their 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, on a trip to visit the Great Wall of China. Cannon has a total of 12 children with six different women, including his ex-wife.

His children include sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Additionally, Cannon has two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who tragically passed away at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, born in December 2022.

Over the past couple of years, Cannon has consistently supported his son Golden's passion for basketball, attending games and often bringing his younger children or joining the baby's mother in good spirits.