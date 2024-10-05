Buckingham Palace secret plans spell bad news for Prince Harry

King Charles and Prince Harry are navigating a complicated father-son relationship as a reconciliation as the two battle unresolved issues.

However, it appears that the Duke of Sussex is short on time as Buckingham Palace is already setting in motion plans which may paint disillusionment for Harry, but not for his estranged brother Prince William, per royal correspondent Tom Sykes.

The monarch’s announcement about his cancer diagnosis in February set in motion some big wheels as the Palace prepared for the unexpected.

“For Harry, the changed potential timeframe for the reign of his father poses particular problems,” Sykes wrote in The Daily Beast.

Prince Harry in recent times has been on a mission to promote his charity work. The Duke has taken in several solo engagements, seemingly in a bid to woo the royal family into letting him back into the fold.

There also has been development in the father-son relationship since Charles’ ‘darling boy’ dashed for the UK to meet his Pa, after receiving a personal call about the news. However, Harry’s relationship with his brother Prince William has been at an impasse. They continue to stay ‘not on speaking terms.’

Harry’s ambitions appear to be “to maximise his impact as a global social activist, ‘showing up and doing good,’ as he and his team like to say.’

However, the royal expert suggested that there can be “no meaningful rehabilitation” for Harry without a “peace deal being hammered out with the institution of his family.”

He continued, “And the truth is Harry is much more likely to be able to make a deal with King Charles III than King William V.”

As for Meghan Markle, Sykes claimed that Prince William’s change of reign “won’t really affect” her as she “seems quite happy being implacably at war with the British royal family.”