Prince William reign's preparation begins after King Charles shocking announcement

King Charles III's health crisis has reportedly forced the Firm to make preparation for the future monarch.

The 75-year-old King is putting on brave face and doing fantastically well in his battle against cancer. He's all excited and ready for his forthcoming tour to Australia, kicking off in under two weeks’ time.



However, the royals and their aides have reportedly begun to think about the future of the monarchy. The preparation for the change of reign has reportedly started since February 5, 2024, the day King Charles announced to the world he had cancer.

The shocking announcement raised concerns about the British throne and fueled speculations about the change.

The medical teams are making all their efforts to treat the King, who's not slowing down, event "doing well" while receiving the treatment.



On the other hand, the planning and positioning for the reign of King William V, necessarily and behind the scenes, began, as reported by Daily Beast.

King Charles’ family were reportedly told hat it was serious. Prince Harry had to fly to the UK three days later, and that's why the king agreed to meet him.



Heir to the throne William also sprang into action as he appointed a new private secretary, Ian Patrick, just days after the news. Patrick is an experienced former diplomat who had worked for the Foreign Office for eight years.

The move fueled speculation that William would be stepping up to a bigger, more global role. William’s plans, however, were then brutally knocked aside by his own wife’s cancer diagnosis which forced him to retreat from public life, and international travel, for several months.



Now, William is back as Princess Kate is cancer free. The future King is set to travel to South Africa in early November for the Earthshot Awards, that could be a high-profile affair.

Meanwhile, the monarch has spent the last few weeks gathering and conserving his strength for the much-anticipated Australia tour.