Mamie Laverock reunites with ‘When Calls the Heart’ cast after tragic accident

Mamie Laverock fell from a five-storey balcony walkway on May 26

Mamie Laverock was all rainbows and sunshine as she returned to her When Calls the Heart family.



The 20-year-old recently took to Facebook to share the highlights of her reunion with the cast at Hallmark’s Hearties Family Reunion event last month.

"At the end of every rainbow, there is a pot of gold. Returning to the warm light of the When Calls the Heart reunion," she captioned the group photo, adding, "I love you."

Laverock reunited with her onscreen family just four months after suffering severe injuries from a tragic fall from a five-storey balcony in May.

In the photos, she’s seen using a walker, smiling from ear to ear while forming heart hands with one of her co-stars.

For the unversed, Laverock was on the mend after surviving a critical situation.

She fell from a balcony walkway on May 26 while at the hospital, where she had already been receiving treatment for a "medical emergency."

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her family (now closed since her recovery), she sustained "life-threatening injuries" during the incident and was transferred to a Vancouver hospital.

Nearly three months later, Laverock shared her return home from the hospital on her official Facebook page.

"Dreams do come true. Welcome Home, Mamie," the post read, accompanied by a photo of a handmade "Home Sweet Home" sign featuring her picture.