King Charles shares emotional message following big tragedy

King Charles extended his sympathies and sadness to former US President Joe Biden following the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Helene.

In a tweet shared by the British Embassy on Friday, October 4th, the monarch expressed his sadness over the tragedy caused by the natural disaster which befell in some areas of Florida.

“As the clean-up from devastating Hurricane Helene continues, King Charles has sent a message of condolence to President Joe Biden expressing his sadness and sympathy for the tragic loss of life,” the tweet read.

“He also commended the bravery of emergency responders in incredibly difficult times.”

Helene was a Category 4 storm when it hit near Perry, in Florida State, on Thursday, September 26th.

At least 200 people were claimed by the Hurricane following its damaging wind gusts as well as “catastrophic, life-threatening [and] record-breaking” flooding in many areas.

The higher terrains of the southeastern Appalachians were reportedly the most affected by the floods.

Emergency crews have been working around the clock to conduct rescue missions as hundreds more remain missing according to reports by NBC News.