Keith Urban's unconventional fitness secret revealed during live performances

Keith Urban trades cardio for concerts

Keith Urban relies on his intense live shows to stay physically fit, ditching traditional cardio for the adrenaline rush of performing.



"I love the adrenaline of a live show. I love that I get to do two hours of solid cardio on stage," he revealed to People magazine. "I ain't walking into a gym to do two hours of cardio. I promise you that, like ever, but I’ll do it here effortlessly and end up in really great shape."

At 56, Urban credits his guitar-playing and singing with keeping him in shape. "I’ve got a 10-pound plank of wood around my neck, and I’m singing," he said. "I love the physicality of what I get to do and how I get to do it."

Urban's high-energy performances will be on full display at Fontainebleau Las Vegas starting October 4, as he kicks off a 10-date limited engagement at BleauLive Theater.

His show, HIGH in Vegas, will feature popular hits and new songs from his latest album, including the catchy Chuck Taylors.

"I love any sort of exhilarating, bristling, percolating caffeinated vibe," Urban said of the song. "And Chuck's definitely got that."

Interestingly, Urban scrapped his initial 2023 album, keeping only four songs to build his new album, High. "I finished an album in early 2023, 13 tracks, and decided to scrap pretty much the whole thing," he shared.

The unreleased songs, which Urban considers "really good," may find a home in a future album. "They're up on blocks in the front yard with grass growing around," he joked.

Urban is eager to gauge the crowd's reaction to his new material but remains calm. "It was just too much of the same thing," he explained.